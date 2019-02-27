Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria Del Angel Wilmington
1640 North Avalon Blvd
Wilmington, CA 90744
(310) 834-8531
For more information about
Emily Maynez
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Maynez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Margaret Maynez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emily Margaret Maynez

Emily Margaret Maynez, age 76, of Harbor City, California passed away on February 19, 2019 at her residence. Emily was born October 8, 1942 in Long Beach, California to Maggie and Mike Salcido.

Emily is survived by her husband, Christy Maynez; daughter Rozanne Garcia; and son Michael (Monica) Maynez. She leaves her legacy on this earth through her 2 grandchildren, Christopher (Malisa) Hernandez and Lauren Garcia and 2 great-grandchildren, Jaela Hernandez and Raelene Rios. Emily was preceded in death by; her son Anthony Maynez; father Mike Salcido, mother Maggie Salcido; brother Mikie Salcido.

A prayer service for Emily will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Funeraria del Angel Wilmington, 1640 N Avalon Blvd, Wilmington, California 90744. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parents of Murdered Children, Los Angeles Chapter at LA Chapter of POMC P.O. Box 6695, San Pedro, CA 90734 or to MPS Society www.mpssociety.org/give.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Funerariadelangelwilmington.com for the MAYNEZ family. Please sign the guest book at www.dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now