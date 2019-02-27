|
|
Emily Margaret Maynez
Emily Margaret Maynez, age 76, of Harbor City, California passed away on February 19, 2019 at her residence. Emily was born October 8, 1942 in Long Beach, California to Maggie and Mike Salcido.
Emily is survived by her husband, Christy Maynez; daughter Rozanne Garcia; and son Michael (Monica) Maynez. She leaves her legacy on this earth through her 2 grandchildren, Christopher (Malisa) Hernandez and Lauren Garcia and 2 great-grandchildren, Jaela Hernandez and Raelene Rios. Emily was preceded in death by; her son Anthony Maynez; father Mike Salcido, mother Maggie Salcido; brother Mikie Salcido.
A prayer service for Emily will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Funeraria del Angel Wilmington, 1640 N Avalon Blvd, Wilmington, California 90744. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parents of Murdered Children, Los Angeles Chapter at LA Chapter of POMC P.O. Box 6695, San Pedro, CA 90734 or to MPS Society www.mpssociety.org/give.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Funerariadelangelwilmington.com for the MAYNEZ family. Please sign the guest book at www.dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 27, 2019