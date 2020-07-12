1/1
Emma Payares
Emma Payares, wife, mother, sister and friend, passed on May 17, 2020 in Wilmington, CA, after a 3 year battle with bile duct cancer. During her journey, she never lost her smile, laughter, sense of creativity and generous, loving heart. She graduated from Banning H.S., earned an A.A. degree in Liberal Arts specializing in Child Development from Harbor College, a B.S. in Occupational Studies, a degree in Adult Education, and an M.A. in Teaching, specializing in Early Childhood Education. She had a 40 year career with L.A.U.S.D. and was 2015 Teacher of the Year. Emma is survived by her husband, Garner Morales; two sons, Jake and Chris Morales; her mother, Carmen Payares, siblings: Eileen, Joseph, David, and Elsa and many other family members including Robert, Richard, Sierra, Kai and Alysia. She is greatly missed and will never be forgotten.


Published in Daily Breeze on Jul. 12, 2020.
