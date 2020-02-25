|
August 10, 1927 - February 18, 2020 Enid Arlene Ronen, born August 10, 1927 in Long Beach, California, passed away on February 18, 2020. She was a faithful member of St. Peter and St. Paul Parish for the entirety of her 92 years, where she was baptized and will return to the Lord. Enid was a life-long resident of Wilmington, California. She graduated from St. Anthony's High School in Long Beach in 1946. Enid was also a long-time member of the Banning Senior Citizens Club. She loved dogs and enjoyed visiting and spending time with family in Iowa and Washington, cruising, and traveling with friends and family. She is preceded in death by her father, Leo in 1956, her brother, Keith in 1996, her mother, Esther in 2005, and her brother, Kenneth in 2006. She is survived by her nephew, John Ronen, her niece, Melanie Ronen (Paul Ayd), and many cousins and dear friends, who find comfort knowing Enid is now with her beloved mother, father, brothers, and the love of her life, Troy. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Peter and St. Paul Church, 515 W. Opp St., Wilmington, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm with a rosary at 6:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Peter and St. Paul Church at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at All Souls Cemetery, 4400 Cherry Ave, Long Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peter and St. Paul Church, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles - Priest Retirement Fund, or the . All Souls Mortuary 4400 Cherry Avenue Long Beach, CA 90807
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 25, 2020