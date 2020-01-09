|
5/29/1980 - 1/1/2020 Erik Smith Fleming, age 39, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 1, 2020. Erik was born on May 29, 1980, in Washington, D.C. to Dolores Caffey Fleming and Arthur Fleming, M.D. After moving to California when he was three, Erik attended Rolling Hills Country Day School. Erik graduated from high school at Choate Rosemary Hall and received his undergraduate degree from Brown University. Erik received his Ph.D. in Public Health from Walden University in 2014. Erik met the love of his life, Starr Plummer, in 2010. They married in 2014 and welcomed their son, Erik Smith Fleming, Jr. (EJ) on March 10, 2017. Erik was an outstanding athlete in grade school, high school, and at Brown where he ran track and played Rugby. As an adult, Erik competed on the LA Rugby Team and the USA Touch Rugby Team. Erik started his career at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science where he was a Systems Analyst and Assistant Professor at his passing. His research focused on technology for disease management and prevention in underserved communities. Erik received national awards for his professional achievements. After Erik's diagnosis in the fall of 2017, he wrote that stage 4 appendix cancer "renewed my appreciation of how blessed I truly am" and he encouraged others to "appreciate each day for the blessing it is." Erik is survived by his wife, Starr (Plummer) Fleming, son, Erik Smith Fleming, Jr., and parents Dolores Caffey- Fleming and Arthur Fleming, M.D. He is also survived by loving relatives Aunt, Joann Caffey McDowell, Uncles Smith and Stanley Fleming, D.D.S., the Gacitua family, Anthony Spratling (Gloria), Arthur Fleming, Jr. (Cathy), Jon Eric Fleming, Mark Fleming, D.O., Robert Fleming, Robyn Fleming and Bernadette Fleming. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Erik S. Fleming, Jr. Educational Fund via https://www.gofundme. com/f/educational-fund-for-erik-fleming-junior. Visitation will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. in the chapel at Green Hills Cemetery in Rancho Palos Verdes. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 10:00 a.m. sharp at St. John Fisher Church in Rancho Palos Verdes. Interment at Green Hills Cemetery will immediately follow the Mass. A reception celebrating Erik's life will follow the interment at St. Peter's By the Sea Church Reeves Hall on Palos Verdes Dr. South in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 9, 2020