Ermione (Erma) Giamos July 21, 1933 - May 14, 2020 Ermione passed away in the early morning hours of May 14th at LCM Hospital Torrance, with her daughter Angela by her side. She is finally at peace, after battling to overcome complications arising from a fall at home on February 7th. Ermione was a beloved mother, sister, friend, and colleague. She is survived by her daughter, Angela; brothers Costas and George; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; dear friends and long-time colleague. She is predeceased by parents Alexei and Eleni, husband Gus, and son James. Ermione was a long time Real Estate Broker, selling South Bay real estate for 45 years. The last 25 years were at Re/Max Estate Properties, in partnership with Angela. For a complete obituary of this remarkable woman, please visit the McNerneys Mortuary website. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St Judes, or any animal/bird rescue of your choice in Erma's memory. Children and animals were always dear to her heart.





