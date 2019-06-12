|
|
Ernestina "Tina" Cervantes passed peacefully in her home on Saturday, May 25th 2019 at the age of 87. Tina is survived by her loving husband Severiano "Macadio" Cervantes, her two sons Steven and Joseph, as well as nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Michael Robinson. Tina enjoyed spending time with her family. She inspired many lives with her generosity and caring heart. Her witty personality, sense of humor, and ability to bring everyone together will be incredibly missed. Mass services will be held at St. Peter & Paul in Wilmington on Friday, June 10th 2019 at 10am.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 12, 2019