Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ernestina Cervantes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernestina "Tina" Cervantes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ernestina "Tina" Cervantes Obituary
Ernestina "Tina" Cervantes passed peacefully in her home on Saturday, May 25th 2019 at the age of 87. Tina is survived by her loving husband Severiano "Macadio" Cervantes, her two sons Steven and Joseph, as well as nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Michael Robinson. Tina enjoyed spending time with her family. She inspired many lives with her generosity and caring heart. Her witty personality, sense of humor, and ability to bring everyone together will be incredibly missed. Mass services will be held at St. Peter & Paul in Wilmington on Friday, June 10th 2019 at 10am.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.