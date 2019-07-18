|
Ernesto (Ernie) J. Geluz April 29, 1991 - July 6, 2019 Ernie, our beloved son, was born at Torrance Memorial Hospital in 1991 and passed away in Hawthorne, California in 2019. Ernesto was 28 years old. He graduated from North Torrance High School in 2009 and attended El Camino College after high school. He worked for Sports Chalet, Sports Authority in Torrance, CA. and also as a Nike store Set Up Rep for the western United States. He was currently employed as a mechanic for Stretches Speed Shop in Carson, Ca. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Annie and Ernest Geluz, Josie and Tony Juarez, Uncle Candido Mendiola and Aunt Janice Wilkison. He leaves behind his wife, Shelby Geluz, their unborn daughter, Skyler, His parents, Ernesto and Lorie C. Geluz, in-laws, Ron and Wanda St. Clair, brother in-law, Jacob; sister in-law, Zoie, sister, Sabrina Saenz (husband, Joey), 2 brothers, Stephen and Michael Geluz, Aunts, Rita (Benveniste), Debbie (Herrera), Shirley (Brooks), Uncles, Nace Benveniste, Romero Herrera, Tony Juarez, Nephews, Vincent DeFazio, Andrew Saenz, Nieces Xiomei Geluz, Jaidyn Galvan, Aolani Saenz and Victoria Defazio, close cousin, Ruben Benveniste and many cousins from both sides of these families. He had the biggest heart and the biggest, most infectious smile. He lived a short time but touched hundreds if not thousands of people's hearts. We cherish the time we all had with him, but dearly miss all the time we can no longer be with him. God Speed our Son, Husband, Brother, Uncle and Best friend to all. Visitation services are on Saturday,July 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the chapel at Green Hills Cemetery. Memorial and burial will be Sunday, July 21, 2019 promptly at 10:00 a.m. at the Memorial park north of the chapel at Green Hills Cemetery followed by procession to burial site. Green Hills Cemetery 310-521-4333
Published in Daily Breeze on July 18, 2019