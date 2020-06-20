Esperanza Huerta

Jan. 17, 1939 - June 1, 2020 Esperanza Ramona Huerta passed away on June 1, 2020 at the age of 81. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. She was born on January 17, 1939 and was one of eleven siblings born to Jose & Nicolasa Castro. Each of her siblings held a special place in her heart. All, but two, have preceded her in death. Esperanza grew up in and around the South Bay. She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Mission Eben-Ezer Family Church for over forty years. Esperanza loved the Los Angeles Dodgers. A love she passed down to many of her children and grandchildren. Esperanza is survived by her children, Mary Lou (Sean) Brummett, Connie (Gene) Stanko, Alfred (Rosa) Huerta and Betty Harris. She was preceded in death by her son, Alexander Huerta, her grandson, Robert Huerta, and her, Son-in- Law Mark Harris. She is survived by a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and friends.





