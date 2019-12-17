|
|
Sept. 22, 1925 - Nov. 30, 2019 Esther Hook Mejia died peacefully on November 30th, surrounded by her loving family. Her Husband, Ricardo passed in 2001. Esther was born in the Philippines and experienced the attack of the Philippines on 12/8/1941. Esther was a homemaker until she completed her degree at Harbor College and began working at Fort MacArthur until she retired from Civil Service. She is survived by her four children, 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. They will greatly miss her love, presence and support. Visitation will be Thursday12/19, 4 p.m.8 p.m. at McNerney's Mortuary in San Pedro. Funeral Mass will be offered at Mary Star of the Sea on Friday 12/20 at 10:30 am with interment to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 17, 2019