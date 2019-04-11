Home

Esther V. Tomich 4/18/1924 - 4/6/2019 Esther Tomich passed on April 6, 2019 at the age of 95. Daughter of Nazarijo and Danica Krajac. Preceded in death by her husband, John S. and daughter, Janet Tomich Dragovich, she is survived by son, Dr. John M. Tomich; sister, Vera Krajac and many nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10am am at Holy Trinity Church with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City. Please sign guestbook dailybreeze.com/obits
