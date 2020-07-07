Ethel Roewert

Dec 11, 1938 - July 2, 2020 Ethel (Hahm) Roewert, loving wife to Robert (Bob) Roewert passed away peacefully in her home Thurs July 2 from complications due to her 20+ year battle with cancer. Ethel grew up in WI and led a full life of global travel, but her favorite place was their condo in Laughlin, NV. She also enjoyed bowling and meeting new people. Ethel and her wonderful sense of humor and kind heart will be missed by everyone who knew her. Ethel and Bob met at a family reunion and were blissfully married for 61 years. After a trip out west in they fell in love with CA and made it their home. Ethel spent 50 years as a secretary in the automotive industry. She is survived by a brother (Bill Hahm), 2 sisters Carol Cieslak (WI) & Marilyn Pitsch (IL), and many nieces and nephews. Per Ethel's request, there will be no service. Ethel is gone, but in our hearts forever.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store