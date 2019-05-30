|
Monsignor Eugene A. Gilb died May 25 in San Pedro. He was born in Los Angeles, California, on May 23, 1930, the youngest of four sons. He attended Saint Columbkille grammar school in south Los Angeles and went to St. John's Major Seminary, Camarillo, where he was ordained to the priesthood on May 3, 1957. After assignments at St. John of God Church, Norwalk, and St. Vibiana Cathedral, he was made priest secretary of the Archbishop, Cardinal James Francis McIntyre, allowing the 34-year-old priest a front row seat in Vatican Council II. For the final two sessions in 1964 and 1965 Father Gilb accompanied Cardinal McIntyre and attended many of the meetings of the bishops in Saint Peter's Basilica. Since Cardinal McIntyre did not bring a theologian with him, Father Gilb acted in that capacity and was thus allowed on the floor of the basilica. Few are alive today who had that privilege and experienced that honor. In 1967, he was appointed assistant director of the Catholic Youth Organization in the archdiocese. In 1970 he was named administrator, and then pastor, of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Los Nietos, where he served until 1985. In July 1985, Msgr. Gilb became the third pastor of Saint John Fisher Parish, Rancho Palos Verdes and retired in 1999 as Pastor Emeritus. He lived the last years of his life at the Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence in San Pedro. He will be remembered for many things, but perhaps his greatest gift was his ability to preach thoughtful, caring homilies. At the 60thanniversary of his ordination he spoke of Psalm 23, allowing the beautiful words to guide his life and now he too, "dwells in the house of the Lord for years to come." Msgr. Gilb was predeceased by his parents and three brothers. He is survived by his sister-in-law Anita Gilb, 13 nieces and nephews, and numerous great nephews and nieces. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, May 30, at 11:00 at Saint John Fisher Church, 5448 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. For those who wish to make a donation in memory of Monsignor Gilb his favorite charities were Little Sisters of the Poor, San Pedro; Los Angeles Archdiocese Priest Retirement Fund; and the Monsignor Eugene A. Gilb Tuition Fund at Saint John Fisher School, Rancho Palos Verdes. Holy Cross Cemetery 5835 W. Slauson Avenue Culver City, CA 90230
Published in Daily Breeze on May 30, 2019