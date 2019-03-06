|
Eugene and Joanne Applegate
Joanne (Eddy) Applegate passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in San Pedro. She was born on March 21, 1929 in Queensborough, New York City to Howard and Marion Eddy. She grew up in Oakland, California where she attended Oakland junior high and high schools graduating in January 1947. While there she was active in student body affairs being Commissioner of Girl's Affairs one semester and student body president another - the first girl president in 40 years and only the third girl in history! She attended UC Berkeley where she earned an AA degree and was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi.
At college she met her future husband, Eugene Applegate of Piedmont. They were married on April 22, 1950. While Gene finished his schooling, Joanne worked for Pacific Telephone as a statistical clerk. In 1954 she and Gene moved to southern California with their two sons, Bob and Jim. Their third child, daughter Nancy, was born after they moved to San Pedro were they would remain.
In 1979 Joanne returned to work where she held positions with DAON, Mardesich Lighting Service, and Software, Etc. Joanne was active in Las Primeras Auxiliary of Assistance League for eight years and as a sustaining member since. She enjoyed collecting Rookwood tea tiles and pottery.
Joanne is predeceased by her sister, Helen (Barry). She is survived by her brother, Elton; three children, Bob (Becky), Jim and Nancy (Lyle); her grandson, Brian; and several nieces and nephews.
———
Eugene Hardeman Applegate passed away on March 1, 2019, after a long illness. Gene was born in San Francisco on October 9, 1927 to Julian and Margaret Applegate. He grew up in Piedmont, California and attended high school there. He was in the U.S. Army tank corps from 1946-47. He then studied civil engineering at UC Berkeley, graduating in 1951. While in college he was an active member for the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
After getting out of college, Gene worked in civil engineering with Fred J. Early, Jr. Company. When Fred J. Early closed their Torrance office, Gene opened his own business, E. H. Applegate Company and contracted for seven years before going to work for Healy Tibbetts Construction Company Inc. as Engineer/Estimator. Gene was a member of the San Pedro Toastmasters club and was on the apprenticeship committee overseeing the training of pile drivers for the Carpenters Union. During the 1960's Gene loved spending time at the Hacienda Hotel pool club with his family. He was an avid knife collector and loved going to the local flea markets and antique shows.
He is survived by his sister, Clee; three children, Bob (Becky), Jim and Nancy (Lyle); his grandson, Brian; and several nieces and nephews.
Services for both Gene and Joanne will be held on Friday, March 8, at 9:00AM at Green Hills Memorial Park with a Reception to follow.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 6, 2019