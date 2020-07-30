Eugene Charles Ehlers peacefully passed on July 23, 2020, in San Pedro, at the age of 91. He and his wife, Marjorie, ventured from Minnesota to California with a young family to accept the job offer at STL (Space Technology Systems), later transformed to TRW. He was an avid and caring listener and extolled his wisdom when asked to do so. Eugene can be remembered for many things. Eugene championed interested athletic young adults through sports. For many, many years on Tuesdays and Thursdays, he religiously opened the United Methodist Church gym so that basketball and volleyball nights were available. After retiring, Eugene volunteered as the business manager at that same church. Eugene was first and foremost a kind and passionate patriarch. Given his and Marjorie's love of nature, they often ventured on motorhome outings taking their grandchildren as often as possible to pass down that very love of the land. Eugene Ehlers was a loving husband and selfless father of the finest degree. He adored his family with a fierce love. His children (Debi, Laurie, and Brian) were the lucky recipients of such dedicated devotion from him and their equally loving mother, Marjorie. Grandpa and Grandpa experienced great joy with their grandchildren; Derek and Shannon, Jeff and Walker, and Jake and Laney. Eugene was in love with Marjorie to the end of his dying days. Although desperately lonely for his wife, he chose to live his final years positively and bringing happiness to so many others through his humor, kindness, and intellectual discussions. It brings us peace knowing our father, Eugene Ehlers, is finally reunited with the love of his life, Marjorie. How we miss and honor you both!





