Eugene Charles Souva Eugene Charles Souva was born June 18, 1936 in Los Angeles, a 4th generation member of the Angeleno Vignes family. He died peacefully in his home February 16, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Leslie, and his 6 children, Debbie, Denise, Will, Brigitte, Bob and Brad, 24 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He and his surviving sister Diane were born to Charles and Dorothy Souva. He attended Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from USC in 1959. He began his career that same year at Garrett Air Research, which became Signal and then Allied. Although he retired in 1996, he returned for 2 years as a consultant for them. He was a member of American Martyrs parish for 33 years where his service will be held. His wife and family have always been his highest priority and greatest love in life. With them he loved going to the beach, camping, and building anything needed of wood in his famous Gamps workshop. He is known as a "legend" to many friends of all ages for his loving heart and helping hand to all. He will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 23, 2020