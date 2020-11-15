04/29/1939 - 10/25/2020 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather after a long and fierce battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Born in Providence R.I. to Edward and Mary Vollucci, he was brought up in Southern California, served in the U.S Army, and was a proud graduate of California State University at San Jose. He was the first member of his family to earn a college degree. Gene was an accountant with North American Aviation, a teacher with LAUSD, founder and president of his own successful real estate investment company, and author of several real estate books. He called the South Bay home for over fifty years. A devoted family man, Gene spent countless hours coaching and attending his sons' sports activities and was an enthusiastic band booster. All who knew him remember his penchant for puns, riddles and jokes, his determination to read ALL the Pulitzers, his love of tennis, and his fondness for Cribbage and Texas Hold'em. A seasoned traveler, he especially loved adventurous family vacations, visiting more than 40 countries and all 50 States with family and friends. Gene was predeceased by his parents, brother, Vincent , and infant daughter Lia Marie. Left to mourn him are his wife of 60 years, Barbara, their three sons, Stephen (Mary Frances), Todd (Maria), and Paul (Deinyell), nine grandchildren, Ginamarie (Dan), Lauren, Giancarlo, Pierce (Joanna), Tomasina, Angelina, Nicholas, Jacqueline, and Alexandra, numerous nephews, nieces and cousins, and many, many friends. He will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony. A memorial celebration of Gene's life will be held at a later date.





