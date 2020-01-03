Home

Sept 3, 1931 - November 9, 2019 After a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease, Eugene "Gene" Meister passed away peacefully. Gene was born in Lorain, Ohio to Alvin J. and Ruth Meister. He graduated from Bowling Green State University, Ohio, and was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He went into the U.S. Army as a second Lieutenant, Artillery and served in Korea and Alaska as a battery commander. After 8 years in the Army, achieving the rank of Captain, he transferred to the U.S. Marine Corps. After an honorable discharge from the USMC, Gene became marketing director at Northrop Corp. and Vice President of Marketing at Continental Airlines. Upon retiring from Continental, he started his own businesses, Los Angeles Harbor Cruise, Pacific Coast Ashes at Sea and Avila Beach Sportfishing. His southern California residences included Sepulveda, San Pedro, and Solvang. Gene was married to Sally Young in 1956 and they had three children, Eric, Mark, and Karin. They have twin grandsons, Adam and Aron Wahl. Gene was known for his drive to succeed, his generosity, and his love of family. He loved the out-of-doors, and his hobbies included riding dirt bikes with his kids, scuba diving and flying. A private pilot, he owned a Cessna, and flew from Santa Ynez Airport. Diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2010, he resided at Brittany House in Long Beach. An ash scattering at sea is scheduled in late February 2020 aboard the Karin Lynn, an excursion boat previously owned by Gene.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 3, 2020
