First Christian Church
2930 El Dorado St
Torrance, CA 90503
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions,
901 Torrance Blvd
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Christian Church of Torrance
Maple and El Dorado
October 3, 1926 - June 3, 2019 Gene Wiehe, a Torrance resident since 1961. Gene was born and grew up in Brentwood, MO, before joining the Navy in WWII. He went to college and became a licensed Accountant for over 40 years. He was recalled to service for the Korean War. He was employed at Harvey Aluminum for 16 years, then at TRW for 18 years. Gene was an active member of the VFW (Torrance then Carson posts) since 1990. Gene is survived by his loving wife Leonora (Timtim-Yaris) of 37 years; son Tim and wife Debbie; son Gregg and wife Patricia; step-son Nathan Yaris and wife Lisa; grandchildren Alison, John, Brandon, Bryanna, Brittany, and Kamryn; great-granddaughter Lily; sister Patricia Ziegelmeyer; and many cherished nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by sister Ginny Reeder. Viewing 2:00 to 6:00 pm Saturday, June 8, Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions, 901 Torrance Blvd. Memorial Services 1:00 to 3:00 pm Saturday, June 29, First Christian Church of Torrance (Maple and El Dorado). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Christian Church Endowment Fund.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 7, 2019
