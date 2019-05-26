|
Eva Evangelina (Vaughn) Noel 1940 - 2019 Eva (Vaughn) Noel, age 78, died peacefully at her daughter's home on Wednesday, March 27th, 2019, in Rolling Hills Estates, CA, with her loving family by her side. Eva was born and raised in Winnsboro, TX, on November 12th, 1940 to the late Dud and Ruby (Palmer) Vaughn and was the eldest daughter of 14 children. In 1972, Eva, who was a homemaker, moved to San Pedro, CA with her family, where she raised her 5 children, 3 daughters and 2 sons. Eva was gifted by God and touched so many lives. She loved people... Children flocked to her, so she actually helped raise more children than just her own. As a long-time resident of Rancho San Pedro, CA, Eva was well-known in the community for her many years of mentoring and tutoring children who grew up there. Decades later, she would hear a knock on her door and answer it, only to discover that it was an adult who had known her as a young child. They had made a special trip to see her, just to say "Thank you, Ms. Eva, for being such a wonderful human being and friend during my childhood." Eva never met a stranger; you were always a friend, and you never walked away from her without her saying "I love you." She loved to garden and was known in her community for encouraging everyone to help keep their neighborhoods clean. She would get up in the early morning hours and start her day by gathering up plastic trash bags and sweeping the streets. She encouraged others to take pride in their neighborhoods and take care of them. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Felicia Vaughn, Monique (Vaughn) Middleton, Twyla (Noel) Burger, son-in-law Jeff Burger, and by her 2 sons, Jacque Noel and Khalif Patel. She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren, Taylor Middleton and wife Molly, Trent Middleton and wife Terre, Lilah Burger, Willow Burger, and Jacquelina Noel. She also has one tiny little red-haired great-granddaughter named Brynlee Middleton and an incoming great-grandson, Beckett Middleton, arriving in July, 2019. Of her siblings, she is survived by 4 of her brothers, Sam Ed, Kenneth, Bob, and Duke Vaughn, and 4 of her sisters, Judy Lynn, Betty Sue, Linda Kay, and Martha Vaughn. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law Michael Middleton, whom she loved dearly, also by 3 of her brothers, R.C., Cotton, and Kevin Vaughn, and 2 of her sisters, Molly and Brenda Vaughn. Heaven will never be more blessed now that Eva is there. Earth will never be more lonely now that Eva is gone, but we know in our hearts and souls that she is dwelling happily in Heaven with the Lord. -Her Family
Published in Daily Breeze on May 26, 2019