Eva Joyce (Bumpass) Olds November 10, 1923 - May 23, 2019 Eva Joyce Olds (Bumpass) passed away peacefully in her sleep in Torrance, CA on May 23, 2019 at the age of 95. She remained strong to the end, in good health, after enjoying a very full and long life. She was born in Paducah, TX to Maynard and Eva Bumpass of Quanah, where she grew up right across the street from both the elementary school and the high school. Mom excelled in school in grammar and English and was quite analytical. She had a "good head on her shoulders" and got along with everyone she met. She graduated from Quanah High School in 1941 with many friends going off to World War II. She continued her studies for one year at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, before returning home to Quanah. Joyce worked at the Quanah Acme & Pacific Railroad headquarters in town in the audit department, as had her older sister, Pauline Dowlen (Bumpass). She enjoyed working at the "Q" during the war. Her father, Maynard Bumpass, rose to become President of Security National Bank in Quanah. Mom worked nights helping her father prepare income tax returns in their garage. She met Lt. (j.g.) A.Y. Olds after the war ended and they were married February 10, 1946. Dad worked for Humble Oil and Refining Company and the couple moved to Dallas, then followed the expanding company throughout the West, living in Vernon, Houston, Abilene, Albuquerque, NM, Walnut Creek, CA, and, finally, in Torrance, CA, south of Los Angeles. Daughters Linda Joyce and Carole Lynn were born in Texas and son James Hollowell in New Mexico. Mom was primarily a homemaker, but also worked as an able executive secretary for a Bolivian oil company in Dallas and at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles during her son's time there (1980-82). Joyce was a real classy lady, a beautiful woman, a great mother, and was active in her church and community. She was always there for her kids and was our best friend. She had an active life which kept her fit and strong. She loved to learn, walk at the beach, travel with her son Jim, and keep up her garden. She is survived by her three children and son-in-law, Nicholas Preece. We'll miss our little lady. Donations can be made in her name to Cal Farley's Boys & Girls Ranch in Amarillo, Texas. Services will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2pm at Riviera United Methodist Church, 375 Palos Verdes Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Published in Daily Breeze on July 14, 2019