11/5/1927 - 8/20/2019 Eva Lorraine Kimpel, affectionately known as Lori by her friends, died unexpectedly in her sleep on August 29, 2019. She was born and raised in Tennessee and after graduating high school, met her husband William (Bill) Kimpel while in Atlanta, Georgia. They moved to the West Coast (Calif.) while he was enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After completing his military service Lori worked numerous jobs helping put her husband through medical school including being in the medical field herself. Lori and Bill enjoyed 64 years of marriage living in the South Bay area until his passing in 2008. Lori volunteered on numerous organizations while being a wife and mother. She served as President for the Palos Verdes Republican Women as well as a volunteer for over 15 years to Los Angeles County Supervisor Dean Dana. Lori spent the last 61/2 years living in Las Vegas. She enjoyed traveling all over the world with her husband and friends. Those who were lucky to know Lori knew she was a feisty, fun loving person with a heart of gold. She will truly be missed by her family and friends. Lori is survived by sons Michael (Martha) of Las Vegas NV, Robert (Camille) of Salt Lake City Utah. She also leaves behind three grandchildren Steven (Misty) of Las Vegas and Elizabeth (Steven), Lisa (Russ) both living in the Salt Lake City Utah area, as well as 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on September 9th, 2019 at 12:30 at Green Hills Cemetery in San Pedro Calif.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 6, 2019