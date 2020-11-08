Eva Marie Dell went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 16, 2020. Eva was born in Mineral Wells, Texas, on April 6, 1958, grew up in McAllen, Texas and made California her final home. Eva is now cancer free. Eva earned an MA MFCC but ultimately she chose to stay at home and raise her family. Everyone who encountered Eva was touched by her love and compassion for others and her ability to make you feel special. Eva is survived by her husband, Greg Dell; her parents, Joseph and Lupe Weir; her brother, Thomas Weir; and her daughters, Elizabeth and Michelle Dell.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store