1/1
Eva Marie Dell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eva Marie Dell went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 16, 2020. Eva was born in Mineral Wells, Texas, on April 6, 1958, grew up in McAllen, Texas and made California her final home. Eva is now cancer free. Eva earned an MA MFCC but ultimately she chose to stay at home and raise her family. Everyone who encountered Eva was touched by her love and compassion for others and her ability to make you feel special. Eva is survived by her husband, Greg Dell; her parents, Joseph and Lupe Weir; her brother, Thomas Weir; and her daughters, Elizabeth and Michelle Dell.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved