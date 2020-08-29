Evalyn Ann Kragh, 89, beloved wife of James W. Kragh for over 50+ years, passed away at Torrance Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Evalyn was born in Denver, CO and graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder, where she met her husband at a sorority party. They moved to Torrance in 1955 where they lived until 2010 when Jim passed. They raised four children, Carolyn, Jon, Rob, and Tom. She was very active in supporting the community, volunteering at the Riviera Little League, AYSO, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, numerous PTAs, Torrance/Kashiwa Sister City program, the League of Women Voters and over a decade at Torrance Memorial Hospital.
Living in Torrance for over 60 years allowed Evalyn the opportunity to create friendships that extended for multiple decades. She was a loyal friend who was always there to give a helping hand. One of her favorite things to do with her friends was walking along the Esplanade in Redondo Beach. She bought her first Fitbit in her mid 70's and quickly earned the "India" badge on Fitbit, walking 1,997 miles.
Evalyn was a big proponent of public schools and imprinted on her children that education would open doors of opportunity. She worked at Riviera Elementary School assisting teachers in their classrooms for over 20 years. This was after her children had gone through the school, and she was actively assisting the teachers that had taught her own children. A proud part of Evalyn's life was that all four of her children graduated from University of California schools: UC-Berkeley, UC-Santa Barbara & UC-Irvine.
A long time investor for over 50 years, Evalyn was a founding member of the all women SumSeekers stock club. Started at a time when women were not considered "savvy" enough to be investors, she tracked and researched investment opportunities with a tenacious spirit. She was happiest when her picks turned into winners. The "Nightly Business Report" was a must-watch show as it recapped the stock market. If you didn't know - most calls to the Kragh house when this show was on had a habit of not being answered.
Evalyn loved traveling and meeting new people. Her travels took her across the US from San Francisco to Nantucket and from Sydney to Sicily. One of her favorite places was Yosemite, where she once tricked her husband by booking a family stay at the Ahwahnee Hotel and reserving a table at its Bracebridge dinner without telling her husband until we arrived on the valley floor. He was shocked that she had booked the most expensive place to stay & eat in Yosemite. This love of travel sparked many friendships because if you were around her, you were going to get involved with a conversation whether you were ready to or not.
Evalyn is survived by three children, Jon, Rob & Tom and ten grandchildren: Katie, Sam, Madison, Kaelin, Jack, Michael, Caroline, Will, Alex & Andy.
As one of her grandchildren commented, "She always had a good attitude about life and wanted to assist people in being their best without ever asking for anything in return."
Services for Evalyn will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Riviera Little League, P.O. Box 1040, Torrance, CA 90505 or your favorite charity
.