Evelyn Doyle

1945 - 2020 Evelyn Ann Doyle (Rodrigues), age 75, passed away from cancer on August 12, 2020 at her home in Sugarloaf, CA surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 54 years Tom Doyle; Daughters, Kim Doyle and Tamara Camacho; Sons-in-law, David Klohn and Ernie Camacho; Mother, Mary Sychowski; Sister, Virginia Erekson; Grandchildren, Jessica, Breann, Sydney and Sierra; Great-grandchildren, Bella, Josh and Max, and many much-loved extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her brother Manuel Rodrigues, sister Mary Ellen Gant and father Manuel Rodrigues. Evelyn graduated from San Pedro High School in 1963 and married her best friend and love of her life Tom Doyle in 1966. She stayed at home to raise her children and later worked with her uncles at Joe's Barbershop in San Pedro for 10 years before retiring. She and Tom moved to Big Bear and also owned a home on the river near Parker Dam, AZ. She loved to spend time jet-skiing, fishing, playing cards with friends, and spending time with her grandkids. She was active in her local church and volunteered every year with Students Run LA at Banning and Port of LA High Schools. Evelyn will always be remembered as a fun, dependable, loving and generous spirit -- a beautiful soul who made a lasting impression on everyone who knew her. A memorial in her honor will be held at a later date. The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers and donations. Instead the family asks that you do an act of kindness for someone in her name.





