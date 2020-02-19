|
10/07/1940 - 02/12/2020 Evelyn Rossi Loy, aka Auntie Babe, of Wilmington, California, left this life to rejoin deceased loved ones on February 12, 2020. She was born in Cavite, Philippines to Alfredo Rossi from Italy and Florencia Del Remedio from the Philippines. At the age of 7 she moved to Wilmington, California. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Edward Loy; children, Anthony Rossi, Andrew Loy, Lisa Walston, and Sonia Loy; grandchildren, Regina Walston, Julia Walston, andBenjamin Loy; siblings, Mel Arceo, Leticia Lee, and Lillian Rossi; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Palmer. Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10am at Saints Peter and Paul church, 515 W Opp St, Wilmington, CA 90744.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 19, 2020