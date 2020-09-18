Feb 22, 1925 - Sept 4, 2020 Faith Hann Cataldo, loving wife, sister, devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, an admirer of all things "bright and cute," died peacefully in the presence of family on September 4, 2020, at the age of 95. Faith was born on February 22, 1925 to William and Sylva Hann and raised in LA. She graduated from Fremont High School, with honors and membership in the California Scholarship Federation. Following her graduation, she went to work at Goodyear. After WW II she married her childhood sweetheart, Chuck, in a quiet courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara in 1946. They settled in Gardena, CA, where they did their part for the "baby boom" and raised their family of six kids. Always a teacher at heart, Faith taught her children how to cook, sew, and garden. She also made sure to impart her love of big band music, often putting music on the home stereo and parking the kids in front of it to listen. Faith and Chuck were wholly devoted to one another and their growing family. They spent time playing games like Yahtzee, Pinochle and ping pong. They were long time members and volunteers at St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Gardena and later at Ascension Lutheran Church in Torrance. Over the years, Faith and Chuck joyfully embraced the expansion of their family as they added sons- and daughters-in-law, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Faith delighted in each new family member, loving them as she loved her own. During retirement, Faith and Chuck traveled, but could always be counted on to show up for little league games, school plays, and numerous birthday parties and family celebrations. She poured her love into her family, and in return, her family adored her. Faith is survived by her husband of 74 years, Charles Cataldo; her younger brother, Bill Hann (Jan); six children, Michael (Joanne), Christine (Paul), Linda (Tom), David (Kathy), Tony (Lisa), and Donna (Jason); eight grandchildren, Karen (Eric), Phillip (Gwen), Tim (Amy), Ryan, Mari, Matthew, Charles Seth, and Justin, and one great-grandchild, Elora. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to Ascension Lutheran Preschool at 17910 S. Prairie Ave., Torrance, CA 90504. The family would like to share a video that can be viewed on the Lighthouse Mortuary website: LAfuneral.com
.