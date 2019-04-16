3/12/1930 - 4/8/2019 Fay Christel Elizabeth Eckmier passed away peacefully at home on April 8, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born to Victor and Theresa Wilson in North Cobalt, Ontario, Canada. She was preceded in death by her brothers Stanley, Leonard (Sally), Dalton (Jean) and her aunt Chris. A 58-year resident of San Pedro and Rancho Palos Verdes. She is survived by Stuart, her husband of 59 years and three sons, John, Thomas (wife Luz) and James. She leaves three grandsons, Russell, Dashiell, and Alvaro. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. A special thanks is due her care givers for their attentiveness and excellent care during the past 10 months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Visitation and Rosary will take place on Wednesday, April 17 from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at Green Hills. Funeral Services will be held in the Historic Church in Green Hills at 10:00AM, Thursday April 18. Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary