Faye (Nana) George March 1, 1935 - May 6, 2020 Faye George (Nana), age 85, passed from this life into eternal life on May 6, 2020 at her home in Lawndale CA. Faye is survived by her eldest sister, Bobbie Evers Taylo; her children, Marilyn Church Sollee, Vicki Church Duarte (Tom), and Debbie Church Cook; her grandchildren, Kenny Lopez (Jodi), Angie Cook Schmelzer (Steve), Lisa Korman Powell, Jonathan Sollee (Kelcie) and Jeffrey Sollee; her great grandchildren, Hannah Lopez, Jake Lopez, Anthony Powell, Matthew Cobley, Jake Schmelzer, Dylan Schmelzer, Luke Schmelzer, and Emery Rose Sollee; and another great grandchild on the way, many nieces, nephews and friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Ina and Jesse Evers; her youngest sister, Jane Evers Lummus; her son- in-law Jeff Sollee and her husband Robert "Bob" George. Faye was born in Doddridge Arkansas on March 1, 1935 to Ina Mae Evers and Jesse Orville Evers. She moved to Hawthorne CA in 1962 where she raised her daughters. She began a long career with STL/TRW as a Human Resources Manager. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, going to the casino with friends and her grandchildren. Nana as we called her loved taking care of people in need. If you needed something, she was there to help. She was a strong lady with a heart made of pure gold. A true fighter up until the very end. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her (especially her dog, Googles whom she adored). A special thanks to Torrance Memorial Hospice for the love and support they provided for our beloved Nana and our family. No services will be held due to the recent pandemic of Covid-19





