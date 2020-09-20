1/1
Fidelia (Dee) Thompson
Fidelia (Dee) Thompson Sept 23, 1935 - Sept 4, 2020 Fidelia (Dee) Thompson passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at the age of 84. She was born in Alberta, Canada, on September 23, 1935, where she lived before moving to Los Angeles in 1964. She resided in Redondo Beach for 46-years and was active at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and in the community as a volunteer. She traveled the world, created beautiful things, and cooked delicious meals. She loved sewing, baking, weaving, reading, playing with babies and spoiling grandchildren. She was quick and clever and often laughing. She had a smile and a welcome for everyone. She was a surrogate grandmother to so many, she eventually became known simply as Gramma Dee. She is survived by her children Greg, Russell (Ramona), Glen (Janine), John (Renee) and Elise (Bob Lee); grandkids, Oliver, Justin and James, plus many informally adopted kids and grandkids, including Eamonn Roche and family (Elisa, Sean and Cristina). She was predeceased by her husband, William (Barry) Thompson. The service will be private, but it will be live streamed on September 23 at 10:00 Pacific Time.The link is https://ourladyofguadalupechurch.org/discipleship/live-stream-mass/. Visit www.lafuneral.com to send the family messages and share memories.


Published in Daily Breeze on Sep. 20, 2020.
