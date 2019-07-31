|
|
9-26-1925 - 7-04-2019 Florine Lambert was born in 1925 in Fort Wayne IN, raised by her Swiss-French immigrant grandparents, Paul and Louisa (Nicole) Martin, of Neuchatel, Switzerland, multiple aunts and uncles, and cousins. She started her life long love of music with piano lessons at age 7, she attended Northside High School and then Butler University, Indianapolis IN, "Conservatory of Music", Class of '47 and then a "Masters in Music" was accomplished from Northwestern University in Music Education, Class of '53. In 1958, the Lambert School of Music was created with her husband, Dolphus, in Los Angeles, in conjunction with her career as travelling music teacher for LAUSD, for 40+ years, retiring in 1987. Florine followed her passion of volunteering for the next 25 years at Torrance Memorial, where she started the reception piano playing program, where she had many friends. Hobbies included piano, her beloved crossword puzzles and her love of animals, including her daughters' dog "Penny", and a 25 year relationship with her beloved sons' Cockatoo, "Buddy". Florine is survived by daughter, Jeanine Lambert & Elaine Wrenn of Long Beach, CA; son, Andre' Lambert & Michael Godfrey of San Francisco, CA, multiple nieces and nephews, friends and students. We would like to express special thanks to the Hackamack/Schwab family for 50 years of close support. Florine passed away at home with her beloved dog Chante' and great care from the Providence Trinity Hospice team of Little Company of Mary, Torrance. She will be Intered at Riverside Military Cemetery. Her service is Saturday, August 3, 11 AM at Rolling Hills Methodist Church in Rolling Hills, CA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Dharma Rescue, Torrance, CA. "A place for handi-capable pets" located At A Pawfect World, Torrance, CA www.dharmarescue.org
Published in Daily Breeze on July 31, 2019