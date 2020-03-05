|
|
July 3, 1939 - February 21, 2020 Frances DiLeva, 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 21, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie, grandchildren, Andrew and Danielle, and brother, Manuel Luz along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She had a fighter's spirit that got her through decades of suffering mentally and physically. Her family is devastated by her loss and will cherish the beautiful memories from the past. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Frances DiLeva Memorial on GoFundMe to help cover memorial costs. The Memorial services will be at All Souls Catholic Cemetery and Mortuary in Long Beach on March 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 5, 2020