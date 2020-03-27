|
May 2, 1927 - March 17, 2020 Frances Louise Hill passed away on March 17, 2020 in Reno, Nevada. She was born May 2, 1927 in South Bend, Indiana to Peter and Clementine Gadomski. She is predeceased by husband, Robert Hill and son, Douglas Hill, sister, Joan Hueguenard and brother, Robert Gadomski. She is survived by her sister, Ruth Heyvaert; sons, Norman Hill and Gregory Hill; and grandchildren, Alaina and Nathaniel. Fran graduated from Marquette University and California State University Dominguez Hills. After leaving Indiana as a young woman for southern California, where she met her husband, Fran lived in Torrance and Rolling Hills Estates most of her adult life. She worked in the aerospace industry before raising three boys, then returned to school in her forties. An exceptional student, she earned a spot in Who's Who in American Universities, and enjoyed a long career helping others as a marriage, family and child therapist in private practice in southern California. She was an avid tennis player into her eighties and had a passion for photography. Fran was loved by her friends and family, with whom she shared many great adventures. She will be missed.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 27, 2020