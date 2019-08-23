|
July 10, 1928 - Aug. 20, 2019 Frances L. Bosnich passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019, at the age of 91 at her home in San Pedro. She was surrounded in love by her family and her husband of 72 years, Peter Bosnich. Frances was a life-long resident of San Pedro. She was a graduate of San Pedro High School. She worked in the dairy industry for 30 years and was a member of the Teamsters Union. Frances always had a love of gardening and spent many hours tending to her plants and flowers. She turned her backyard into a sanctuary for all types of birds. She especially loved her hummingbirds. She would also enjoy the parade of squirrels, raccoons, skunks and peacocks that would visit. She loved to travel and created a long tradition of annual family vacations to Mazatlan, Mexico and to the Eastern Sierras. She loved being surrounded by family and was famous for her Christmas Eve gatherings. Frances was preceded in death by her two daughters, Janice and Stephanie, and her son-in-law, George. She will be remembered and loved by her husband, Peter, her daughter Julie (Dale), her grandsons, Peter (Andrea) and Ryan (Loretta), her great-grandchildren, Peyton and Peter, her sisters, Julia and Pauline and all of her nieces, nephews and cousins. A viewing will be held on Sunday, August 25th, at McNerney's Mortuary from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Green Hills Chapel on Monday, August 26th, at 11:30 a.m. followed by interment. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Keck Medical Center. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 23, 2019