Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Bosnich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Lucille Bosnich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
July 10, 1928 - Aug. 20, 2019 Frances L. Bosnich passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019, at the age of 91 at her home in San Pedro. She was surrounded in love by her family and her husband of 72 years, Peter Bosnich. Frances was a life-long resident of San Pedro. She was a graduate of San Pedro High School. She worked in the dairy industry for 30 years and was a member of the Teamsters Union. Frances always had a love of gardening and spent many hours tending to her plants and flowers. She turned her backyard into a sanctuary for all types of birds. She especially loved her hummingbirds. She would also enjoy the parade of squirrels, raccoons, skunks and peacocks that would visit. She loved to travel and created a long tradition of annual family vacations to Mazatlan, Mexico and to the Eastern Sierras. She loved being surrounded by family and was famous for her Christmas Eve gatherings. Frances was preceded in death by her two daughters, Janice and Stephanie, and her son-in-law, George. She will be remembered and loved by her husband, Peter, her daughter Julie (Dale), her grandsons, Peter (Andrea) and Ryan (Loretta), her great-grandchildren, Peyton and Peter, her sisters, Julia and Pauline and all of her nieces, nephews and cousins. A viewing will be held on Sunday, August 25th, at McNerney's Mortuary from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Green Hills Chapel on Monday, August 26th, at 11:30 a.m. followed by interment. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Keck Medical Center. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.