12/04/1927 - 05/02/2020 Frances Marie Crum, nee DiMassa, aka Mom, Ma, Grammy, Auntie Frances, Franny, was born in San Pedro on 12/4/1927 and passed away on May 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Gennaro & Carmela DiMassa, husband, Jimmie, and her five siblings. Survived by her children, Francine Fults (Glenn), Jim Crum (Nancy), Michele Nelms (Walt Heath); Grandchildren Glenn Fults (Jocelyn), Jennifer Fults, Steven Nelms, Daniel Nelms and Jeffrey Nelms (Kimberly); Great grandchildren Nisa Casamassima, Piper Fults & Sean Fults; sisters in law Mary Crum & Katherine Crum. She is also survived by her cousins, adoring nieces & nephews, and many devoted lifelong friends. The family would like to thank Harbor Terrace for their kindness and care for Mom during the last year of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity or The American Cancer Society. She will be dearly missed but she lived a long and wonderful life. Due to the current conditions, the burial must be private. A future celebration of her life will be held to honor her memory. Funeral Arrangements were handled by McNerney's Mortuary. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 9, 2020.