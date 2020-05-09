Frances Marie Crum
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
12/04/1927 - 05/02/2020 Frances Marie Crum, nee DiMassa, aka Mom, Ma, Grammy, Auntie Frances, Franny, was born in San Pedro on 12/4/1927 and passed away on May 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Gennaro & Carmela DiMassa, husband, Jimmie, and her five siblings. Survived by her children, Francine Fults (Glenn), Jim Crum (Nancy), Michele Nelms (Walt Heath); Grandchildren Glenn Fults (Jocelyn), Jennifer Fults, Steven Nelms, Daniel Nelms and Jeffrey Nelms (Kimberly); Great grandchildren Nisa Casamassima, Piper Fults & Sean Fults; sisters in law Mary Crum & Katherine Crum. She is also survived by her cousins, adoring nieces & nephews, and many devoted lifelong friends. The family would like to thank Harbor Terrace for their kindness and care for Mom during the last year of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity or The American Cancer Society. She will be dearly missed but she lived a long and wonderful life. Due to the current conditions, the burial must be private. A future celebration of her life will be held to honor her memory. Funeral Arrangements were handled by McNerney's Mortuary. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McNerney's Mortuary - San Pedro
570 W 5th St.
San Pedro, CA 90731
310-832-8351
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved