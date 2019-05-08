07/07/1924 - 05/05/2019 Frances passed away after a brief illness in Torrance on May 5, 2019, at the age of 94. She was born in Komiza, Croatia to Visko and Domina Marinkovich. She is survived by her daughters Donna Sumich (Bobby) and Doris Elgin (Dave), her sister Katie Fiamengo, sister-in-law Virginia Marinkovich, and is preceded in death by her husband Ivo and her brother Nick Marinkovich. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Kimberly Lisica (Anthony), Michael Sumich (Melissa), Debra Gomard (John), Melissa Elgin, David Elgin (Margie), great grandchildren Kenzie, Natalia, Ben, Avery, Leo, Sailor, and Jack. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Our love and appreciation goes to her caregiver Leticia Santana. A funeral mass will be offered at Mary Star of the Sea on Monday May 13th, at 10:30 am. Entombment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The American Stroke and , 816 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90017, or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com. Published in Daily Breeze on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary