1/
Frances Roberts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 7, 1923 - August 21, 2020 I died at my San Pedro home on August 21st. I was 97 years young. (I apologize. I had planned on living forever.) I led a colorful, storied life, full of loving family, terrific friends, and enlightening adventures. Thank you for making it wonderful. (Scattering at sea will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dementia Society of America, The Humane Society of the United States, or South Bay Literacy Council. Save a mind or a pet, or teach someone to read. I approve of each.)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sep. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved