Frances Roberts

June 7, 1923 - August 21, 2020 I died at my San Pedro home on August 21st. I was 97 years young. (I apologize. I had planned on living forever.) I led a colorful, storied life, full of loving family, terrific friends, and enlightening adventures. Thank you for making it wonderful. (Scattering at sea will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dementia Society of America
, The Humane Society of the United States, or South Bay Literacy Council. Save a mind or a pet, or teach someone to read. I approve of each.)