3 August 1918 - 26 January 2020 Frances Stiglich, 101 years young, was a long time resident of Hawthorne, CA passed away at her son's home in Fallbrook, CA on January 26, 2020. She is survived by her two sons, Joseph of Fallbrook, CA (married to Sara) and Tom of West Linn, OR + four amazing grandsons, Tyler, Luke, John Maxwell and Alex Stiglich. Beloved Aunt to Keith and Charlene Larsen. She loved to laugh, play games and never shied away from a chance to right a wrong. Feisty through her years, she contributed over 70 years to the Hawthorne community and politics. All who knew Fran were blessed by her indomitable spirit, coupled with kindness and wisdom that she freely shared. A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life onThursday, July 2, 2020. Location is to be determined. RSVP to jstiglich@aol.com for more information.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 7, 2020