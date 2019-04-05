Frances Virginia Demeules Frances Demeules, 95, of Torrance passed away peacefully on March 31, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Joseph E. Demeules; her 3 children, Kristin, Brian and Jina; and 24 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, also their spouses and many nieces and nephews. Frances was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Luciano and Lucia Russo, both first generation immigrants from Sicily, Italy. She married Joseph E. Demeules on August 31, 1946. Frances and Joe moved to Torrance in 1953 and she became active in the community and was an avid square dancer. Frances is missed by all who knew her, but most by her husbnad Joe. A memorial service will be held on April 10th, 11:30 am at Green Hills Memorial Park Chapel, 27501 S Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275. Viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9th from 4-8 pm at Green Hills Mortuary. Please sign the guest book at www.dailybreeze.com/obits, Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary