10/01/1924 - 11/19/2020 Francesca passed away on November 19, 2020 at the age of 96. Fran was born in San Pedro and lived here her entire life. She graduated with honors from San Pedro High School in the Class of S-1942. During World War II she met her future husband Nicholas while he was in the Navy, and they were married in 1947. They had a wonderful marriage of 71 years. Predeceased by her husband, she leaves three children Marilyn, Nick (Nancy) and Mark (Jennifer), six grandchildren Nicole, Matthew, Molly Lowe-White (Bryce), Trent, Geri Ann Porter (John), Anthony Meyers (Aimee) and six great grandchildren. She also leaves her brother-in-law Vito Giacalone and many nieces and nephews who she adored as part of this close-knit family. After twenty years of being a stay-at-home Mom, during which time she was very active in the PTA and Little League activities, she went to work for the Local 9 Shipbuilders Union as a secretary, retiring after 23 years. Her retirement years were spent volunteering with the Catholic Maritime Ministry and as Treasurer for the Seniors Tuesday Club of the Anderson Memorial. She led a full, active and rewarding life. Burial services are being held privately due to the pandemic situation.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store