Francis (Frank) Adlesh, Jr. Jan. 4, 1940 - July 22, 2020 Frank was born in Long Beach, California. He is survived by his wife Carol Adlesh, his children: Chris & Rob Adlesh and Michelle Slaught; his grandchildren: Amanda & Zach Adlesh, Tyler & Kiana Nichol; his brother, Raymond Elkins. His parents & brother, David proceeded him in death. Frank graduated in 1957 from St. Anthony's High School. After high school, he obtained his degree from Long Beach State. He enlisted in the Marines after college. While in the Marines, he worked in the Officer's Club & began his career in food & beverage. After years of owning restaurants, he transitioned into managing private country clubs. His work would take him all over the state, to prominent clubs, where he gained a respectable reputation as a general manager. He was a longtime member of the Club Managers Association of America (CMAA) where he sat on the board. Aside from playing & watching baseball, he loved to cook, travel, & find new restaurants to sample. A Memorial/Celebration of life is being planned around what would have been his 81st birthday, January 4, 2021.


Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 22, 2020.
