Sept. 11, 1931 - Jan. 6, 2020 Francisco Espino Jr. passed away with family by his side at Kaiser Permanente, Harbor City after an extended illness in his 88th year on Monday, January 6, 2020. He was born on September 11, 1931 in Clemenceau, Arizona to his father Francisco Espino Sr. and mother Gabriela Espino (Bernal) who predeceased him. Frank was the father of Debra Carreon (Michael), Renee Espino (Ray), Janie Espino (Randy) and the late Annette L. Espino. He is survived by his brother Ralphiel Espino and his four grandchildren Sinfie Pena, Dale Watts, Lucas Carreon, and Marcus Carreon. And preceded in death by his brother Amado Espino. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He grew up in Wilmington, California. Francisco joined the United States Army in 1948, and obtained the rank of Staff Sergeant E6. During his 20-year career as a medic he has several deployments to Germany. One of his tours included the Berlin Airlift, which was often called the first battle of the Cold War. The airlift pitted the United States and the Soviets against one another for the first time. This set the tone for decades to come. The effort was intended to help mend German American wounds from World War II. The discipline and patriotism never left him, as friends and family will attest. Upon retiring from the Army, he was employed at Kaiser Permanente, Harbor City. As a Surgical Technician in the E.R. he worked closely with many doctors for the next 20 years. He was very conscientious in serving his patients with dignity and respect. Upon retirement, he enjoyed traveling. One of his happiest moments was purchasing his dream RV. He also spent his free time attending sporting events as well as watching games on TV. Francisco loved sports, especially baseball. He loved cheering for his favorite team the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, when football season came around his allegiance switched to the Seattle Seahawks. Growing up he played baseball and basketball almost every weekend. No service will be held per his request. A private interment with full military honors will be held at Riverside National Cemetery. Please sign the guest book at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 17, 2020