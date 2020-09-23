September 20, 1936 - September 11, 2020 Francisco "Francing" Peralta passed away on Sep 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Anita; their children, Freddie (Michelle), Henry (Gina), Jane, and Wilbur (Jessica); his daughter, Jacqueline; and 13 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of Francisco Peralta can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
by supporting Henry Peralta's Walk to End Alzheimer's at http://act.alz.org/goto/HenryPeralta
. Memorial service will be held at Seaside Community United Church of Christ, 22940 Ocean Ave, Torrance, CA, on Saturday Sep 26, 2020 between 10am-1pm. Seating is limited to mainly family and close friends. Livestream will be available through Facebook. Contact CelebrateFrancisco@gmail.com for details. Military Burial will occur on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 9:45am at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA. Attendance is open. Argos Funeral Services 424-383-1990