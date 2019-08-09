Home

Francisco Salcido Jr. Obituary
June 11, 1949 - July 31, 2019 Frank was predeceased in death by his father, Francisco and son, Jacob. He is survived by: his mother, Herminia; sisters, Olga, Sally and Ruth (brother in-law Orlando); son, Joshua (daughter in-law Rosemary); grandchildren, Aaron, Joshua, Natalie and Danielle; and several niece's nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He graduated from Phineas Banning High School, served many years in the Navy, worked several positions within the medical field and ultimately retired from the Post Office. He loved Jesus Christ, his family, serving others, doing Temple work and seeing others happy. He was well loved by his family and friends. There will be a viewing followed by a Church service and remembrance reception on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; 22721 South Main Street, Carson, CA 90745.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 9, 2019
