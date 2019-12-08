Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Kovacevich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Anthony Kovacevich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Anthony Kovacevich Obituary
Frank Kovacevich was born on July 3, 1934 in San Pedro, CA and passed away at home after a long illness on November 29, 2019 in La Quinta, CA. He was a generous and loyal friend, Patriot. Veteran, Sheriff and a Criminal Investigator for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Frank is survived by his life partner and caregiver, Fran Ebersold; sisters, Marie Novak and Louise Hicks and numerous family members in Croatia and San Pedro. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a in his name. Knowing Frank, he would want you to have a toast to the good life. God Bless and RIP. A Celebration will be planned at a later date.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -