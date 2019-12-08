|
|
Frank Kovacevich was born on July 3, 1934 in San Pedro, CA and passed away at home after a long illness on November 29, 2019 in La Quinta, CA. He was a generous and loyal friend, Patriot. Veteran, Sheriff and a Criminal Investigator for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Frank is survived by his life partner and caregiver, Fran Ebersold; sisters, Marie Novak and Louise Hicks and numerous family members in Croatia and San Pedro. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a in his name. Knowing Frank, he would want you to have a toast to the good life. God Bless and RIP. A Celebration will be planned at a later date.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 8, 2019