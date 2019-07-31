|
|
March 5, 1928 - July 20, 2019 Frank Steven Gargas, a beloved Husband, Father, and pioneer in the Global Tuna Fishing Industry, passed away on July 20, 2019. Frank was born on March 5, 1928 in Long Beach, California to Steve and Anita Gargas, both of whom immigrated to the United States from the Dalmatian Coast of Croatia as children with their parents. He attended San Pedro High School, and left at the age of 17 to join the family fishing business. In 1950, he was drafted into the Army and underwent basic training at Fort Ord, where he met his future wife, Antoinette. They were married 3 months later and moved to Panama when Frank was transferred to Coco Solo Naval Base. He was honorably discharged from the Army and returned to commercial fishing with his father and uncle aboard the Columbia. He would captain the Santa Helena, Caribbean and Voyager. In his 40+ years of tuna fishing he fished from Mexico to Chile, the West coast of Africa, and the Western Pacific from American Samoa to New Guinea and the Solomon Islands. He retired in 1992. In his last chapter, Frank stayed busy tending his roses and fruit orchids: the fruits of which he shared with his many friends and neighbors. He enjoyed the circus, the theater, mariachi bands, and spending time with his grandchildren. Always a child at heart, he stayed young and very active to the end. His energy and good-willed nature will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Jean Gargas Lonich. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Antoinette; one sister, Stephanie Gargas John; three children: Steve, Frank and Judy and 3 grandchildren. A memorial mass is scheduled for Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:30 AM, with visitation beginning at 10AM, at Mary Star of the Sea Church, 877 W. 7th St. San Pedro, CA 90731: internment and Celebration of Life to follow the mass. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Dalmatian American Club in San Pedro, Scholarship Fund or Building Improvement Fund.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 31, 2019