July 16, 1930 - March 1, 2020 Frank K. Toyama, 89, of Torrance, CA, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020. He was born in L.A., CA, to Matsuji & Natsu Toyama. WWll and internment at Gila River, AZ, brought new hardships, including bullies. With characteristic grit, Frank found and read a book on boxing that helped him fight back. After resettling in Layton, UT, Frank's dad passed prematurely, leaving him to run the family farm. Not one to quit, he won the 1948 Utah Golden Gloves boxing championship at Davis HS. A small business owner, Frank was a craftsman among tool & die makers for the aerospace industry. He found joy in his grandchildren, beloved canine companions, and watching a good boxing match. Frank's steady presence will be missed. He is survived by wife Yoshiko, brother Tom (Anna), children Kathy, Stanley (Anne), Vincent (Denise), Diana (Robert), seven grandchildren, nieces, nephews; predeceased by his parents and sister Sachi. Donations in Frank's honor may be made to Westside German Shepherd Rescue or Athletes In The Making. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For info, contact: stantoyama1@gmail.com
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 17, 2020