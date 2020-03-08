|
Frank Lichtenberger of Torrance, CA peacefully passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born in Buffalo, NY on April 17, 1926. As a boy he lived in Buffalo and worked various odd jobs until joining the US Navy where he served in WW II on naval ship The Independence CVL 22 off the coast of Pearl Harbor during the Battle of Midway conflict. He was married to Kathleen for 37 years and has a son, Frank Lichtenberger II. Frank worked at Captain Kidds in Redondo Beach for over 25 years as assistant manager and building manager. He was a well known person within the fish market's community. After retiring from Captain Kidds he volunteered at Torrance Memorial as a hospice caregiver. He was an active member within his church's community at Redondo United Methodist Church and served as lay minister. Frank is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Frank and Julee Lichtenberger; granddaughter, Angela Capdevila and great grandkids, Savannah and Kyle Capdevila
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 8, 2020