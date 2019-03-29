9/04/1942 - 3/18/2019 Frank was born on September 4, 1942 and passed on at home on March 18, 2019, with his wife by his side. Pancho was a lifelong resident and proud San Pedran. He was a member of ILWU union for 42 years. He was very active and involved in many clubs and at service to many people. He was a member of the San Pedro Boosters, a true Pirate fan, Wednesday Club, Legends Car Club and had a passion for woodworking. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Yolanda Morales; his three daughters, Trisha Morales, Christine Andrie and Julianne McGowan (Jeff); grandchildren, Courtney Rico, Christian Rico and Frankie Andrie; great-granddaughter, Cassidy Saavedra and many other loving family members and friends. Viewing will be held at Green Hills Chapel from 5:30-8:30pm on April 3, Rosary at 6:30PM. Services will be held at Holy Trinity Church on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:00am. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary