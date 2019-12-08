|
12/2/1948 - 11/27/2019 Frank Onorato was born in San Pedro, CA on December 2, 1948 and passed unexpectedly on November 27, 2019. He was the oldest of five children born to Nunziatina (Nancy) and the late Carmine Onorato. Frank graduated from San Pedro High School in 1967. He retired as a Longshoreman having worked 48 years on the docks. He enjoyed Vegas, Disneyland, his daily walks at the beach, and his dog, Pierre. He is preceded in death by his wife Anna Agnese Onorato. He is survived by his current wife Joyce Galletti; sister, Antoinette; brothers, Rosario (Lena), Joe (Frances), and Agostino (Kristy); children, Carmine (Cindy), Luigi, and Paolo (Nancy); stepdaughters, Christina, and Gina Galletti (Rob); grandchildren, Anna, Frank, Vincenzo, Renee, Lucianna, Milanna, Paolo; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 5:00PM with Rosary at 7:00PM at Green Hills Chapel. Funeral mass will be on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:30AM at Mary Star of the Sea Church. Entombment will follow at Green Hills Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 8, 2019