December 25, 1925 - October 23, 2020 Frank Sesno, a Rolling Hills Estates resident for 46 years, passed away peacefully on October 23rd, 2020 at the age of 94. Frank was drawn to the beautiful ocean, weather, and people he found here. Born in New York City, the first in his family to attend college thanks to the GI Bill, Frank served in the 87th infantry division during World War II and was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge. He became a teacher in New York City and then went into publishing. He moved to California in 1974 with his wife, Alice, and they took up residence with a big view of the ocean. They built an active social life filled with friends, laughter, and love. They had been married for 43 years when Alice passed away in March 2017. Frank was always curious and always in motion. He will be remembered for his gregarious nature and for his encouragement to live actively and well. He was intensely proud of his children - Frank, Lora, and Julie San Miguel - and his grandchildren - Matt, Chris, and Emily Sesno and Jonathan and Marina San Miguel. The family asks that anyone wishing to make a donation in Frank's honor contribute to Marrakech, the non-profit organization in Connecticut where Frank's daughter Lora, who has Down Syndrome, has lived productively for 40 years. Marrakechinc.org
provides services to nearly 1000 people with developmental disabilities. The family thanks all of Frank's extraordinary friends for their memories, love, and support.